Felda community development is better under BN-led government: PM

BERA: The development of the Felda community is better under the government led by Barisan Nasional (BN) compared to Pakatan Harapan (PH) as proven through the distribution of various assistance and initiatives taken to help the community.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the various assistance given to Felda settlers since the establishment of the agency, and are now being continued for the second generation, also proved the government’s concern and aspiration to improve the socioeconomic status of the people in Felda settlement areas.

“Many initiatives for the Felda community have been announced by the government and we can see the difference in the treatment of the Felda community during the BN and PH administrations,” he said when attending the People’s Feast with the Sebertak Felda Community here today.

At the Felda Settler’s Day celebration last July, Ismail Sabri also announced an allocation of almost RM65 million to implement five initiatives, including housing, for the settlers and their second generation.

Under the 2023 Budget, RM2.6 billion has also been allocated to all main agencies regulating commodity activities, including Felda, and the allocation to upgrade the infrastructure at each settlement had also been increased from RM50,000 to RM66,000 a year.

Ismail Sabri said the government had also provided an opportunity to the new generation of Felda to spread their businesses with the establishment of the Felda Youth Entrepreneurs Fund with a revolving fund of RM10 million.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is Umno vice president, also reminded all quarters not to engage in provocation during the campaign for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I do not wish to see anybody lowering the flags, pulling out or tearing the posters of contesting candidates. We have been living in peace and harmony before the election.

“So let’s maintain that peace and harmony during this campaign period. It’s only for two weeks. Let’s not ruin our harmonious relationship, including in Bera,” he said in response to the report on certain individuals causing damage to the flags of a contesting party here.

On the mood of the campaign which entered the third day today, Ismail Sabri, who is defending his Bera seat which he had held since 2004, said he was satisfied with the support he received so far.

“The mood is good and the support is rather encouraging for all BN candidates in the constituency,” he said.

Bera parliamentary constituency has 77,669 voters and three state seats, namely Triang, Kemayan and Guai. BN has named Yee Cheng Hwa as its candidate for Triang, Khairulnizam Mohamad Zuldin (Kemayan) and Datuk Sabariah Saidan (Guai).

The Election Commission has set Nov 15 for early voting and Nov 19 for polling.-Bernama