Felda settlers describe health incentives as the best

SERDANG: Felda settlers described the health incentives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today as the best for them.

A settler from Felda Mengkuang, Triang, Pahang, Mohd Saiful Matsaman said most of them are the first generation of settlers who are getting older and need healthcare assistance.

“Many of us are getting older, so I think the health assistance announced by the PM (Anwar) is the best, which can help the settlers,“ he said when met at the Felda Settlers’ Day celebration here.

Among the announcements made by Anwar was the Rahmah Health Contribution (SKR) which involves an allocation of RM21.21 million and the construction of hemodialysis centres with an allocation of RM21 million.

The special SKR incentive of RM300 would benefit 70,715 settlers aged 65 and above while 12 haemodialysis centres would be built in all Felda regions and another one at the Felda Foundation premises in Kelana Jaya, which will benefit 2,000 patients.

Rafean Naim from Felda Bukit Puchong, Triang, Pahang said the government's efforts to look after the welfare and health of the elderly were greatly appreciated.

“I’m 72 years old, I don’t have much income anymore, and I need to take care of my grandchildren, so when the prime minister announced this SKR, I was happy because I didn’t have to think about the cost of healthcare,“ she said.

For a resident of Felda Maokil, Segamat, Johor, Siti Rosnizalina Zulkifli, 35, she welcomed the government's decision to bear the cost of operating street lights at Felda settlements.

Anwar announced that the government has also approved an allocation of RM7.7 million per year to cover the cost of operating 37,012 street lights at Felda settlements nationwide. -Bernama