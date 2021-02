KUALA LUMPUR: Felda Triang 3 in Bera, Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from tomorrow until March 3.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said it will involve the Perumahan Kelapa Sawit and Taman Lamanda Permai areas, affecting 1,356 residents.

“The MOH (Health Ministry) confirmed that nine positive cases have been reported there, and until Feb 16, some 79 close contacts live in these localities.

“The MOH will conduct targetted screenings in the affected areas to ensure there are no further transmissions in the community,” he said in a statement on Movement Control Order (MCO) developments today.

On standard operating procedures (SOP) violations, he said 569 people were compounded and 25 remanded yesterday.

Among the violations include unpermitted inter-district/state crossings (127), not observing proper physical distancing protocols (144), failure to prepare customer registration tools (74), not wearing face masks (77) and leaving home without reasonable grounds (77). — Bernama