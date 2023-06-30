$!Ferrari Reveals The SF90 XX Stradale And SF90 XX Spider

Based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the new special limited series SF90 XX Stradale was unveiled alongside its SF90 XX Spider counterpart.
Over the decades, Ferrari has developed the XX Programme to offer a select group of expert client drivers extreme cars that are not homologated for the road, but that can be driven at the very limit on the track. So with experience from this, Ferrari decided to create a road-legal car.
The Design
The SF90 XX Stradale is the most extreme variant of the SF90 Stradale; its design standards are thus those of a track car, calibrated to assure road useability. However, the SF90 XX Stradale is more than just a special edition: it is the first XX model to leave the factory, bringing the track technology, aerodynamic efficiency, and power to the road.
Two nostrils on the hood act as an exhaust for air moving through the front radiators. While cooler air is channelled around the cockpit to the massive side apertures that serve to cool the V-8, hot air from these ducts is sent upward and over the roof of the car.
The styling elements of the SF90 XX Stradale are intended to accentuate its thoroughbred performance traits while preserving its forerunner’s clean lines and shapes. Consequently, air intakes and vents, a crucial component of racing cars’ design language, were left exposed. The three louvres on the front and rear wings of the SF90 XX Stradale are an example of a technological solution that also creates a defining feature. These are traditional styling elements from Ferrari, just like with the F12tdf.
The SF90 XX Stradale has kept the arrow-shaped front wing design. The headlights are now integrated into this section by two exterior vertical wing profiles with an even lower upper profile.
The car’s trimaran tail design distinguishes its back end. The SF90 XX Stradale has larger rear vents behind the wheels than the SF90 Stradale. Two centre exhausts are also incorporated into the trimaran section.
The SF90 XX Stradale’s fixed rear wing, a solution not seen on a street-legal Ferrari since the 1995 F50, is one of its most recognisable design elements. It now features a sleeker tail volume, which gives it the long tail silhouette typical of racing vehicles.
The hypercar also benefits from the same sophisticated aero solutions as the SF90 XX Stradale and specifically developed cockpit air flows that guarantee comfort with the top down. It is equipped with Ferrari’s acclaimed Retractable Hard Top (RHT), which comprises aluminium panels and not only deploys and retracts in 14 seconds but can also be activated at speeds of up to 45 km/h.
To reduce weight, Ferrari removed the carpeting and made new monocoque bucket seats out of carbon fibre. The seats are adjustable even though they have the appearance of being fixed, and the fixed-back appearance is maintained by carefully incorporated elastic trim materials.
Less material is used on the centre console, which is covered with matte-finished carbon fibre rather than leather or plastic. The power window switches have been moved farther back, and the chrome gear selector for the eight-speed gearbox has been pushed forward on the centre console.
The upper part of the dashboard is trimmed in Alcantara, while the lower part is trimmed in technical fabric.
The Power
The SF90 XX Stradale also inherits the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider’s unique plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain arrangement, in which the V8 internal combustion engine is merged with three electric motors, two independent on the front axle and one situated between the engine and gearbox at the rear.
The entrance and exhaust ports of the V-8 have been polished, new pistons have been installed, and the compression ratio has been raised. Peak power has increased by 17hp to 786hp. When combined with the new Extra Boost capability for the electric motors, the overall system output is 1016hp, a 30hp increase.
Extra Boost is only available in Qualify drive mode and serves to swiftly bring the car back up to speed after exiting a bend. The feature is activated when the driver floors the accelerator and can be used up to 30 times until the battery dies. The SF90 XX should be able to drive for around 14km on battery power alone when not in Qualify mode.
The car’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission has also been modified. Gearchanges are accompanied by a snarling exhaust noise with a lift-off overrun at higher RPM, which originates from the Daytona SP3. The SF90 XX has the auditory experience of a race vehicle thanks to the raspier sound pumped into the cabin via a modified tube linking the intake to the cabin.
Ferrari claims a 2.3-second zero-to-100km/h performance, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the SF90.
Only 799 SF90 XX Stradale coupes and 599 SF90 XX Spiders will be produced, and all have already been reserved.
The coupe’s price is about $844,000 (RM3.9 million) and the Spider costs even more at around $932,000 (RM4.3 million).
Both cars will be offered to a select group of buyers in Malaysia who will be kept anonymous for obvious reasons.