Festive merriment of National Day 2022 parade delights Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Multi-ethnic Malaysians are enjoying the merry festivities at the National Day 2022 parade held at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Clad in a multitude of outfits inspired by the Jalur Gemilang colours, the public's show of patriotism for the country has never been higher, particularly after being unable to celebrate the annual affair physically due to restrictive Covid-19 prevention measures.

Siti Arifah Zulkarnain, 36, dressed in a Jalur Gemilang-inspired outfit, when met at the location, expressed her happiness for being able to witness the parade at the iconic square once again.

“My husband and I feared the idea of coming here at first, but given how well the government is dealing with Covid-19, we regained the confidence to go.

“Sure enough, we didn’t regret the decision because the merriness is on another level this year,“ the mother of two told Bernama.

Nigerian-born permanent resident Ndy Usoh, 38, said he was impressed with the people of different races coming together to celebrate the occasion.

“I’ve been living here for 18 years with my wife, and what better way to show Malaysia’s multiracial unity and harmony than the parade?

“These are the values and traits I’d like to instill in my children when they grow up,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Lim Bee Yoke, 56, who took the public transport to Dataran Merdeka, hopes that the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians continues to soar. -Bernama