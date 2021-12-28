FGV Transport adds 44 MAN prime movers to fleet

PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd subsidiary FGV Transport Services Sdn Bhd has acquired 44 units of MAN TGS 6×4 prime movers from Germany-based MAN Truck & Bus SE’s wholly owned subsidiary, MAN Truck & Bus (M) Sdn Bhd (MAN Malaysia).

With the new prime movers, FGV now owns 560 trucks, with 503 for inland transport and 57 for courier transport.

FGV group CEO Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor said the purchase was part of the group’s plan to strengthen its inland businesses under FGV Transport, with projected additional revenue of RM6.5 million a year.

“As a major logistics player in the country with a fleet of over 500 trucks and 14 nationwide hubs, the new fleet additions will support the Group in meeting the rising market demand for efficient logistics management,“ he said in a statement.

The first 15 units of the 44 prime movers have been delivered, with the remaining units expected to arrive by the end of this month.

Mohd Nazrul said the MAN Trucks’ high-capacity engines will be ideal for FGV Transport’s operations, which involve transporting a high volume of bulk or liquid cargo with an average capacity of 40 tonnes for each trip.

“They are equipped with various safety features that include two auxiliary brakes, which is an important component required by FGV Transport in ensuring safety and comfort for our drivers.

“Having built a track record as the largest transporter of crude palm oil in the country over the past few decades, these new trucks will support our growing business beyond the FGV group to external customers in sectors such as cold chain transportation, oil and gas, haulage, and industrial segment moving forward,” he said.