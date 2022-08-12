FGV Transport ventures into container haulage business

PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd, via its logistics arm and subsidiary, FGV Transport Services Sdn Bhd, ventures into container haulage business by adding 41 units of the New MAN TGS prime movers with low emission Euro V specification engines to its land transport fleet.

The latest addition to FGV Transport’s fleet comprises five units of MAN TGS 4×2 and 10 units of 6×2, both which will be used for container haulage. The remaining 26 units are MAN TGS 6×4 for heavy-duty cargo transportation.

The MAN TGS trucks are assembled locally in Serendah, Selangor by MAN Truck & Bus (M) Sdn Bhd (MAN Malaysia), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MAN Truck & Bus SE of Germany.

FGV group CEO Datuk Nazrul Mansor said the logistics sector has been a strong contributor to the group’s financial performance due to improved handling and transport rates as well as higher throughput volume for the transport and storage businesses over the past year.

The acquisition of the New MAN TGS trucks would help grow FGV’s haulage business as they were able to comply with the strict environmental, social and governance requirements of multinational customers.

“This investment in a new generation of technologically advanced, fuel-efficient and low emission trucks from MAN would enable FGV to pursue opportunities in the sector and uphold our pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of our commitment to sustainable business practices,” he said in a statement on Dec 8.

“We are satisfied with the performance and reliability of the current batch of MAN TGS trucks in our fleet and are confident that the New MAN TGS trucks would play a key role in efforts to reduce carbon footprint as one of the focus areas under protecting the environment pillar of our group sustainability framework,” Nazrul added.

The latest 41-unit deal, follows an earlier acquisition of 44 units of the previous generation MAN TGS trucks for FGV Transport from MAN Malaysia last year.

“There is no better truck to help FGV Transport evolve into a sustainable transport solutions provider. We remain committed to continuously innovating and improving our conventional products to meet the ‘real world’ needs of the transport industry today.

“All MAN Trucks sold in Malaysia are already equipped with Euro V engines as standard. Next year, we will be offering MAN Bus chassis with Euro V engines as well and start taking orders for MAN eBus chassis,” said MAN Malaysia managing director Andrew O’Brooks.