MELAKA: The fiber optic network by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) through its subsidiary company Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo) has succeeded in boosting the potential of the high speed broadband internet services (HSBB) up to 1Gbps in the state.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said as the first state to receive the infrastructure, it served as the best platform for Melaka in its effort to bridge the digital divide between its urban and rural areas with faster and more reliable services.

“This success is a follow-up to the broadband infrastructure network pilot project in Jasin that was started in January 2019, connecting 1,100 homes.

“The areas that recently benefit from this infrastructure are Alor Gajah, involving (8,500 homes), Malim Jaya (4,400), Ayer Keroh (500) and Jasin (2,500), with a total of 17,000 homes,“ he told reporters after the state-level opening of the Allo Technology Broadband Optic Fiber Infrastructure Network in support of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) here today. T

It was opened by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. Also present was TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Ir Baharin Din.

Mahdzir said the fiber optic infrastructure facility enable more residents in Melaka have access to broadband internet, especially in today’s digital world, and at an affordable price.

With the availability of the fiber optic infrastructure, he said, Allo Technology, as a provider of open-access network, has succeeded in expanding the potential of high-speed broadband internet access in Melaka, which is now provided by retail service providers (RSP) such as Maxis, Digi and Celcom.

“We are not competing with TM (Telekom Malaysia), but more to compliment each other. We focus on areas that have no coverage, especially in rural and remote areas.

“This is because we have the capability in terms of infrastructure, as most places in the country already have electricity supply and this, directly, can bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural areas in the country,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the internet facility is now the third basic utility that serves as a benchmark to gauge the level of development and progress of a location, after electricity and water supply.

He said it has also become increasingly important since the Covid-19 pandemic when almost all services, such as education, purchase of goods, public transport and food ordering are carried out virtually or online.

“As a result, the demand for internet services has increased dramatically. So the facilities provided by Allo Technology are timely in enabling the people to gain access quickly, efficiently and effectively,” he added. — Bernama