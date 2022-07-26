Fibre optic network: 600 PoPs to be provided in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia plans to provide more than 600 Point of Presence (PoP) fibre optic network hubs, especially in rural areas in Johor with a total project value of RM525.3 million.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi(pix) said Phase 1 of PoP installation will start this year involving 50 areas near schools and five in industrial areas, adding that Phase 2 will see the installation of 568 PoPs expanded to the entire state.

“I had the opportunity to meet and discuss with the Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa regarding communications and internet coverage in Johor.

“With this (PoP provision), the network and broadband infrastructure coverage can penetrate areas around schools and populated areas, in addition to having an encouraging 4G coverage,“ said Onn Hafiz through a post on his official Facebook page, today.

Onn Hafiz said he hoped that widespread internet accessibility will not only help to develop the rural economy but more importantly allow learning materials to be downloaded to improve the quality of education in schools.

“We also discussed the 5G service that is often talked about. My hope is that when it is launched, the Greater Johor Bahru area will also benefit from comprehensive 5G coverage, and eventually the entire state.

“All these efforts are towards developing the state continuously, for the sake of ‘Bangsa Johor’ in the future,“ he said.-Bernama