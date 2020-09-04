Fiery death to highlight plight

IT was a grim phone call received by about a dozen media companies, including theSun, on Jan 26, 2004.

A man, who identified himself as an Iranian, had requested to speak to a journalist.

“Hi, I am Gulam. An Iranian seeking asylum in Malaysia. I have been cheated by people. My application for asylum with the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) was rejected many times. Tomorrow at 9am, I want to kill myself in front of the UNHCR office here. Please be there,” said the man in a thick Middle-Eastern accent before the call was ended.

A group of about six reporters assigned to find out the foreigner’s problems gathered outside the UNHCR office at Jalan Bukit Petaling in Kuala Lumpur the next day and waited for his arrival.

The man, who would later be identified as Gulam Hassan Anwari, a 50-year-old businessman, held a Pakistani passport although he claimed to be an Iranian.

Almost an hour past 9am, a burly man accompanied by a female companion, also a foreigner, walked up to the reporters.

He threw a document and several passport-sized photos of himself on the ground and stared at the journalists. Before the reporters could react, the man took out a lighter and ignited the left sleeve of his shirt.

Within seconds, his shirt caught fire and his whole body was engulfed in flames, leaving reporters and bystanders stunned. It was a horrific sight as while ablaze, the foreigner ran towards the entrance of the UNHCR office.

A taxi driver pulled over and tried putting out the fire with a portable fire extinguisher but his attempts were futile.

It was only until a security guard from the UNHCR office rushed towards the man with a large fire extinguisher that the fire put out.

His female companion ran up to him, crying and wailing. Though severely burnt and with most parts of his clothing charred, Gulam stood stoically and spoke up about what had led him to self-immolation.

He was later sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital by a passing ambulance but died about nine hours later due to severe burns.

It was later learnt that Gulam and his companion had earlier left his house in Damansara Damai in a taxi.

Along the journey, he had asked the cab driver to pull over at a petrol kiosk where he bought a bottle of petrol before resuming the trip.

When he got off about 100m from the UNHCR office, he doused himself with petrol before walking up to the group of reporters.

In a multi-page handwritten letter he had left behind for the media, Gulam claimed that he was a scarves and dates wholesaler who was cheated of RM300,000 after receiving a bad cheque for the supply of goods he had sent to a businessman.

He claimed that he was hounded for payment by his suppliers soon after and although he had settled a large part of the debt, they had denied receiving it.

Gulam also expressed disappointment as he had sought refugee status with the UNHCR several times but his applications were rejected.

Had the foreigner survived the self-immolation, he would have faced action for attempting suicide under Section 309 of the Penal Code.

Read this story on our iPaper: Fiery death to highlight plight