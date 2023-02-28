FIFA chief Infantino, Hamidin hold talks on Malaysian football

KUALA LUMPUR: Gianni Infantino, president of world football governing body FIFA, and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix) met today to discuss and identify opportunities for the next stages of football development in the country.

According to a FIFA statement, they met on the sidelines of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 in Paris, France.

It added that FAM had actively engaged the FIFA Forward programme, which aims to assist with football development projects, and the two presidents were able to reflect on the diverse work carried out to date.

“It is always a great pleasure to spend time in the company of our friends from the Football Association of Malaysia - who have been a shining example of how continued engagement with the FIFA Forward programme can have a long-lasting and far-reaching impact on football development.

“Today’s meeting provided a great opportunity to look back on the many things we have already achieved together and to look ahead to what more we can deliver in the future,” Infantino said.

The work referenced by Infantino includes the continued support of futsal and women’s leagues within Malaysia, as well as the recent renovation of FAM’s headquarters and training centre, which included the installation of an all-weather pitch, a grass pitch with floodlights and an upgrade of the member association’s futsal arena.

Meanwhile, speaking after the meeting, Hamidin said: “We had a good meeting with Infantino. Number one is that the FIFA president, Infantino always receives and welcomes all presidents... and the important meeting today (was) regarding the FIFA Forward programme 3.0.” -Bernama