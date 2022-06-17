FIFA names 16 cities that will host 2026 World Cup

MOSCOW: FIFA has announced the list of 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, reported Sputnik.

The list includes 11 US cities: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle. The other cities are Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, as well as Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first Mundial in which 48 national teams will take part.