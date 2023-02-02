FIFA post a positive advantage for country’s football development: Hamidin

MANAMA (Bahrain): Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin says winning the FIFA Council post was not a personal achievement but rather a victory for the nation and development of football in the country.

The FIFA Council post is also a victory for the development of futsal, women’s football, beach football and all activities related to football in the country and world.

“There are many matters that need to be put forward, so it will be an advantage for Malaysia when I am there. Many things can be done for the future of football in Malaysia and Asia.

“It will certainly be a very major responsibility for me to shoulder and ensure the development of football in Malaysia, ASEAN, Asia and the world. We hope everything will be for the betterment of everyone involved in football,” he told Bernama when met after the 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress meeting, here yesterday.

Earlier, Hamidin who was serving as an AFC Executive Council member during the previous term, won the post of FIFA Council member after a seven-cornered fight and will serve the 2023-2027 term.

Also in the FIFA Council are Sheikh Hamad Khalifa A. A. Al Thani from Qatar, Kohzo Tashima from Japan, Mariano Areneta Jr. from the Philippines and Yasser H. Almisehal from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Hamidin thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his support and encouragement during his meeting with the latter.

“When I went to see the Prime Minister, he encouraged me and wished me good luck to win. His support and encouragement was an important factor in my victory.

“I would also like to thank the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for his support right from the beginning and the Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh as well all football fans in the country,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had served in the FIFA Council from 2015-2019, while the late Tan Sri Hamzah Abu Samah held the FIFA vice-president’s post for eight years from 1982 until 1990. -Bernama