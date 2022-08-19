FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 2.45 mln tickets sold

ZURICH: FIFA announced Thursday that 2.45 million tickets for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have now been sold so far.

According to Qatar news agency (QNA), FIFA in a statement said that fans from Qatar, the USA, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the UAE, France, Argentina, Brazil and Germany are leading the ranking of ticket sales by country of residence.

It also said that the biggest number of allocated tickets were for group-stage matches such as Cameroon v. Brazil, Brazil v. Serbia, Portugal v. Uruguay, Costa Rica v. Germany, and Australia v. Denmark.

“Fans who now hold confirmation for one or more matches in their FIFA ticketing account are encouraged to start planning their trip as soon as possible by booking their accommodation, if living outside of Qatar, and by applying for their Hayya (the Fan ID for the tournament) via qatar2022.qa or the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app (available on iOS and Android),“ FIFA said.

It also said that late September will see the launch of the last-minute sales phase.

The world biggest football tournament will kickoff on Nov 20 and the final will be held at the Lusail Stadium on Dec 18.-Bernama