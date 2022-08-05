Fifth China International Import Expo to benefit countries along belt and road

KUALA LUMPUR: As the China International Import Expo (CIIE) enters its fifth year, more and more countries along the Belt and Road have begun to cast their sights on the Chinese market and export their products to China.

To date, more than 80 per cent of the planned business exhibition area for the fifth CIIE, to take place in Shanghai from Nov 5-10, 2022, has been reserved, it said in a statement.

The CIIE, a major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, had been held successfully for four consecutive years.

It is widely regarded as an international public good and the multinational trading system, as well as a pivotal carrier for building an open world economy and a community with a shared future for mankind.

“With so many showing their interest, space will be filling up fast. Be sure to sign up for the fifth edition before time runs out.

“More than 260 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders will attend the expo this year,” it said.

In addition, a new World Openness Report and World Openness Index will be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a major part of the expo.

