Fighting corruption everyone’s responsibility

DISCUSSION on the causes, consequences and the eradication of corruption is currently ripe among the rakyat, especially since Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently pledged to work together to “save this country” from this social scourge.

He was also quoted as saying that corruption is threatening the survival of the Malay community. He may as well have added that the same is also true of all other races and communities in our beloved nation.

Anwar then reiterated the government’s “firm commitment and determination” to wipe out corruption, which has become systemic in this country.

The fight against this social evil, however, is not the government’s alone. It is also the duty and responsibility of individuals in the police, the armed forces and civil society to play their part.

This is important because corrupt practices affect almost everybody. Corruption inhibits economic growth, affects business operations, employment and investments, and in some cases, lowers morale.

This in turn will have a negative effect on employment, the cost of living and on services that the public depends on.

On the other hand, if corruption is checked, our institutions become more capable and transparent.

Greater transparency, especially in procurements and granting of contracts and the publication of audit reports will lead to greater adherence to prudent practices and adherence to the law. And the benefits will accrue to all citizens.

The other important and effective way to fight corruption is to inculcate moral and ethical values among the young while at schools, especially at primary and secondary levels. Teachers have to be the children’s role models, apart from their parents.

The children must be exposed to moral stories with valuable lessons. This can be done through the properly recorded deeds of our forefathers who have given selfless service to King and country.

It is true that the learnings of childhood stay with children throughout their lives. Show them the moral compass when they are young and they will follow its direction for the rest of their lives.

Another way to reduce the incidence of corruption in the civil service is through the introduction of technology. For example, whistleblowers have more channels of reporting, including through encrypted messages.

In some cases, technology is replacing human contact, and that limits opportunities that are now available for the reluctant giver and the demanding receiver.

Granted, it is impossible to completely eradicate corrupt practices, at least in the short term, but we can make an impact now. And we must.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur