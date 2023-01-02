Film Classification 2023 takes effect today: KDN

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN), through the Film Censorship Board (LPF), has set five new film classifications which take effect from today.

The classifications are ‘U’ for viewers of all ages, ‘P12’ (parental guidance is required for viewers under the age of 12), ‘13’ (for viewers aged 13 and above), ‘16’ (for viewers aged 16 and above) and ‘18’ (for viewers aged 18 and above).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the ministry had improved the existing film classifications implemented by LFP since 2012 by introducing the Film Classification 2023, which was gazetted through the Film Censorship (Classification of Film) Regulations 2023 on Jan 9.

“The priority principle for determining the classification of films is to preserve the freedom of adult viewers in choosing the movie they want to watch and to protect children and adolescents under the age of 18 from being exposed to inappropriate content which can damage their thinking and behaviour.

“This includes encouraging parents to be more responsible in guiding their children to choose suitable movie content to watch,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the Film Classification 2023 is expected to have a positive effect in streamlining and improving film classification standards in Malaysia to be on par with the classification or rating systems implemented abroad.

“In addition, it is hoped that the Film Classification 2023 can be used as a guide and reference by local film producers and directors, and support the expansion of creativity in the film and broadcasting industry, but at the same time not violate the Guidelines of Film Censorship 2010,” he said.

Film classification was introduced in 1953, classifying films into two categories: for Adults Only and Public Viewing. In 1996, it was changed to ‘U’ and ‘18’, which was divided into four sub-categories: ‘18SG’, ‘18SX’, ‘18PA’ and ‘18PL’.

In April 2010, the classification was changed to ‘U’, ‘PG13’ and 18. Subsequently, in January 2012, it was changed to the previously used classification of ‘U’, ‘P13’ and 18. -Bernama