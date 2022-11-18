Final preparations for GE15 polling day going well

KUALA LUMPUR: While over 20 million Malaysians prepare to cast their ballots tomorrow, election workers across the country are hard at work conducting final preparations to ensure the voting process runs smoothly when voting begins tomorrow morning.

Checks by Bernama at several polling stations around the nation’s capital found workers arranging voting channels and equipment, preparing ballot boxes and guidelines in accordance to the Election Commission (EC).

Nurazurah Hashim, the polling station coordinator at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Baru Sentul for Batu parliamentary constituency, said that preparations were underway since 10 am and was 80 per cent complete by 5 pm.

“There are around 75 people, including teachers, Kuala Lumpur City Hall employees and police who will be on duty tomorrow at all eight channels here, catering to 4,911 voters around Bandar Baru Sentul.

“Wheelchairs and ramps are available for people with disabilities and the elderly. Ballot boxes will only be brought into the polling station at around 6 am under police escort,” she said when met by Bernama today.

In SELANGOR, preparations were going well at two polling stations, Dewan Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) for Kota Raja parliamentary seat, and Dewan Besar Tanjung Seksyen 16 Shah Alam for Shah Alam seat.

In MELAKA, workers were preparing an isolation room for Covid-19 voters and a covered route for voters at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jenis Cina Ping Ming, one of the 48 polling centres for Kota Melaka seat.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Seremban mayor, who is the returning officer for the Seremban parliamentary constituency, said that preparations were 80 per cent complete as of noon today, adding that over 2,100 people were involved.

He said that there were 54 polling centres, with 279 voting channels for the Seremban seat, and very little remained to be done.

In JOHOR, EC workers were conducting a review process for ballot boxes and pollng centre equipment as early as 9 am at Dewan Muafakat, Simpang Renggam district administrative complex, which is a polling centre for the Simpang Renggam constituency. EC returning officer for Simpang Renggam, Abdul Hakim Abd Manap told Bernama that everything was going well with the review.

In KEDAH, election workers were doing final checks on 199 ballot boxes at the counting centre for Alor Setar parliamentary constituency before they are sent to the 44 polling stations beginning at around 4 am tomorrow.

In PENANG, an EC spokesman said that around 18,060 workers will be stationed at 331 polling stations in the state, led by 13 returning officers and that all preparations were in final stages and going well.

In TERENGGANU, the process of supplying voting equipment, including boxes of ballot papers, to polling stations on islands and the interior were being carried out with the aid of helicopters.

A check by Bernama at the Setiu district council field in Bandar Permaisuri revealed that ballot papers were being flown to a polling station in Pulau Redang at around noon, and would also be sent to Pulau Perhentian near Besut and to Pasir Raja near Hulu Dungun.

In PAHANG, state EC director Datuk Zamree Hamli said 533 polling centres will be opened tomorrow, with 18,558 personnel assigned, led by 14 returning officers.

In PUTRAJAYA, Putrajaya returning officer Shamshul Joehari Zainal Mokhtar shared that preparations were going well at all 11 polling stations, and advised voters to show up early to vote to avoid congestion.

He also reminded voters not to show up wearing clothes bearing party logos as they would not be allowed in to vote in such attire.

Meanwhile, Putrajya district police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said 410 police personnel will be assigned to ensure voting in Putrajaya runs smoothly, adding that there would be no road closure and that the police would be on hand to ensure all voters got to their voting stations.

Tomorrow is polling day for GE15 and the Bugaya state by-election.-Bernama