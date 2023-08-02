‘Finally back’: Nkunku returns to training with Leipzig

BERLIN: RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku returned to training on Tuesday for the first time since injuring his knee before the 2022 World Cup.

A video on the club’s Twitter page showed Nkunku jogging out onto a frozen training pitch, saying “finally back” to the camera.

Leipzig welcomed back their top scorer who was “completing some sessions with the rest of the squad for the first time since injury”.

Nkunku warmed up and did some exercises but did not take part in full training.

His return comes just over two weeks before the first leg of Leipzig’s Champions League last-16 clash with Manchester City at home on February 22.

Nkunku tore a knee ligament preparing for the World Cup with France and missed the tournament.

Even though he has not played since November, Nkunku remains the club’s highest scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 12 goals. -AFP