Finance Minister: State govt have final say on beer licensing

PETALING JAYA: State governments have the full prerogative to decide whether to mandate liquor licences on businesses, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz told Dewan Rakyat today.

“Allegations that MOF (Finance Ministry) has revoked these powers are not true. As I have said earlier, there was some confusion on the implementation at the state level.

“Although the retail sale of alcoholic drinks falls under the Licensing Board, this authority has been delegated to the Mentri Besar or chief minister through a government order in 1977,” Tengku Zafrul told Dewan Rakyat, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The minister was responding to Tony Pua (Damansara-PH), who asked about the requirement for coffee shops to be licensed to sell beer.

Yesterday, Transport Minister and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the directive to enforce licences for the retail sale of alcoholic beverages had been cancelled.