Financially dry welfare home to cease operations

PENANG: The Ci Ai Welfare (CAW) home in Jalan Matang Kuching, Air Itam has started the process of shutting down due to its inability to obtain funds to stay afloat.

The home, which has been facing financial problems for a year, has been attempting to sustain operations and care for its neglected and disadvantaged elderly residents with funds donated from time to time by well-wishers.

However, this was insufficient and the home was forced to send out an urgent appeal through theSun on May 11, seeking donations to continue operating.

CAW founder Wong Seok Fung, 47, said yesterday the appeal had only garnered RM4,000 for the home.

“While we are very grateful for every sen we received, the RM4,000 raised is insufficient to look after the 20 elderly individuals in our home. We are now on the brink of closing down.

“The 20 elderly residents are almost certain to lose the only shelter they have as we have started contacting their next of kin. Sadly, some of the residents have no home to return to or relatives to look after them.

“We have also reached out to other welfare homes to take them in. Some of these homes require payment to stay.

“However, the fees would be slightly lower as we have spoken to them about our predicament and the care required by our elderly residents.”

She said some of the elderly’s families were too poor to cover medical and other financial expenses required to care for their loved ones. However, CAW’s predicament had made it difficult to fulfil its mission and has little choice but to close operations.

CAW provides shelter and care for the elderly, some of whom are unable to be accommodated for long-term care in government facilities as they are comatose, while private facilities cost way above what their families can afford.

“We are grateful to the donors for their contributions, but it is insufficient as we spend about RM1,500 on each elderly a month, which comes to RM30,000.

“This is not including utility bills, rental, transport, maintenance and salaries for our four employees,” she said.

CAW social worker Ang Chye Hoon, 67, said regular donations are required to run the welfare home as the elderly need continuous care.

She added that CAW has had to reduce the number of people it cared for due to the ever-growing expenses and arrival of critical cases.

“We are actively seeking the help of our residents’ next of kin to take them back. We are also continuing the search to relocate residents who have no families,” she said.

CAW continues to be hopeful for public support to continue operating.

Those who are keen to help can contribute directly through its Hong Leong Bank account number 38300026683.

Wong can be reached at 012-484 2447 for further information.