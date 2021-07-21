FINAS reminds production companies to comply with PPN Phase Two SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: All drama, advertisement and documentary production companies with approvals to do outdoor filming in states under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) are reminded to comply with the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

The National Film Development Corporation, Malaysia (FINAS) chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said production companies must carry out isolated, restricted and controlled outdoor filming in accordance with the Filming Bubble Protocol or PREP in PPN Phase Two states.

He said more information on the guidelines, including the application form for the Special Filming Certificate or SPP Khas could be found on FINAS website from today.

“For application procedures and frequently asked questions related to filming activities with the tightened conditions in Phase Two of the PPN, visit www.finas.my or call 03-41041300/1458/1360 (Licensing and Enforcement Division) or email to sppkhas@ finas.my.,” he said in a statement, today.

Ahmad Idham said the relaxation was a concerted effort by the government through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and FINAS to strengthen the management, safety, health, and prevention aspects in filming activities to control the risk of the Covid-19 infection.

He said FINAS also extended its thanks to KKMM Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah for supporting various strategies and initiatives, including a new policy on filming activities in a more systematic, controlled and enhanced manner during the PPN implementation period.

On July 19, the government approved permission for filming activities outside the studio with strict SOP compliance during Phase Two of the PPN. — Bernama