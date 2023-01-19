Finas to give full briefing on problems it is facing: Fahmi

PETALING JAYA: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil will get a full briefing from National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) on the agency’s problems and the actions that can be taken.

Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had in today’s Cabinet meeting raised on the National Audit Department’s reprimand against FINAS in relation to several issues on the channelling of funds to recipients, especially from 2017 until 2021.

Fahmi, however, could not give details on the reprimand because the matter would have to be presented in Parliament first, but in general he said it was related to wastages and giving out of funds to undeserved parties, in addition to payments being made for incomplete projects.

“So I hope we will soon be able to appoint Finas’ new chairman and board members who are expected to resolve the issues that have been raised.

“Currently, I see that the chief executive officer and his team are trying to resolve the issues but I have requested for a full briefing so that I can understand what exactly had happened and what are FINAS’ solutions,“ he said when met at the exclusive screening of the film Duan Nago Bogho here, yesterday.

Fahmi also hoped that the problem would not recur because several filmmakers have placed their hope on FINAS in getting funds.

“...we need to make sure that when FINAS gives assistance and channels the funds, the films will have to be made and we need to be careful that the funds are channeled to the right people to avoid a repeat of the problem in future,“ he said.

He said looking into the past problems is not meant as a witch hunt but to learn from mistakes, improve the situation and ensure that public funds, especially in the creative field of film production, are properly utilised.

“I am very glad that the film we are going to watch today has received the Digital Content Grant (DKD) of RM700,000 and also marketing assistance funds of RM120,000 and it was completed.

“I hope that FINAS will ensure that the films are completed and we may need to take appropriate action on those who fail to complete their work,” he said. -Bernama