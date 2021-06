KUALA LUMPUR: The 31st Malaysia Film Festival (FFM31) will be held in October with competition in 22 categories involving feature films.

In a statement yesterday, the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) Malaysia announced that participation for local films in FFM31 will officially open from June 15 (noon) until July 15.

“There are three main conditions for participation, namely it must be a local feature film produced in Malaysia and approved by the Film Censorship Board for 2018, 2019 and 2020 for screening in Malaysia in DCP/35 mm/digital format with a screening duration of at least 60 minutes.

“Besides that, the film must also be one that has never participated in the Malaysia Film Festival series and is a film screened in the three years only,“ said Finas, the official organiser of FFM31.

In addition, the film producer must have a Film Production Licence from Finas, however, for companies that have applied but the licence has not yet been obtained, the applicant can provide the relevant Finas file reference number.

According to Finas, among the categories to be contended are best film, best director, best actor, best actress, best screenplay, best cinematography, best editor and best visual special effects.

Visit https://www.finas.gov.my/borang-penyertaan-ffm31-2/ . for further details, entry conditions and to download the FFM31 entry form.

Participants can contact the FFM31 Participation and Judging Committee directly at 03-79682137/2110/1129/012-9155220 (Norasikin Salikin)/011-23387665 (Mohd Farid Azlam) or email penjurianffm31@finas.my, the statement said. -Bernama