FINAS views creative industry players’ alleged illegal activities links seriously

PUTRAJAYA: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) views seriously issues of money laundering, online gambling and prostitution syndicates allegedly linked to several creative industry players.

Its chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid (pix) said Finas would leave it to the authorities to conduct investigation into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

“Finas is always ready to cooperate with the authorities in an effort to address the issue,” he said in a statement today.

Zakaria said that Finas was always open for views and suggestions especially for the betterment of the country’s creative industry.

Finas also reminded parties, especially social media users not to arbitrarily issue a statement that could undermine the credibility of creative industry players. — Bernama