Finas views steamy scene issue seriously

KUALA LUMPUR: The steamy scene video clip taken from the upcoming drama series on a private television channel, which was uploaded on Twitter by a local actor recently was seen as insensitive against the culture practised by Malaysians.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chief executive officer Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim in a statement today said filming of such scene should not have happened and Finas viewed the issue seriously.

“Finas would like to emphasise that the enforcement of film and television content censorship in the country is not under the jurisdiction of Finas but as the body responsible for the issuance of local film production licences, Finas will take appropriate action based on the Regulation 6 (2) of the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia Licensing Regulations (1983).

“Finas can revoke the licence if the licensee has been convicted of an offence in respect of dishonesty, fraud or immorality,” he said.

Md Nasir said as the leading body in the country’s film industry, Finas called on creative industry players to be more careful and sensitive in producing works.-Bernama