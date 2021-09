As a voice-over artiste, Raja Akmar Raja Biazad’s voice has been heard in most Southeast Asian countries and the US even before she has travelled to these places. She uses her enunciation talent to not just extol qualities of a product, but also to help viewers understand documentaries they are watching.

Raja Akmar’s journey began three decades ago when a client, who her advertising company represented, offered her an opportunity to do a voice-over.

She did it with such aplomb that she asked a recording studio for an opportunity to work for them.

“They gave me a few scripts and asked me to submit recordings of my voice on tape,” Raja Akmar, known in the industry as Kuti,

told theSun.

She said one of the scripts was a hard sell and another was a narration, in Malay and English. Two weeks later, she was offered a job.

However, Raja Akmar did not do a voice-over for her first assignment.

“I was just asked to lip sync for a model. It was challenging but I managed to do it,”

she said.

Among the perks that come with the job are opportunities to learn new things.

“Every script is about a different subject matter such as finance, engineering and even soil manure. I have to speak like an expert and it can be funny. I enjoy doing it,” she said.

There were times when she found it difficult to express herself the way a client wanted.

She said she was once given a script with “terrible grammar”.

“It was awkward. I suggested that they rephrased some of the sentences but they refused.” Fortunately, this rarely happens.

Raja Akmar said most people think that voice-overs are only done for commercials.

“They do not know that we also do

voice-overs for trailers, IVR (interactive voice systems) and documentaries,” she said.

Her most challenging assignment was to deliver an 18,000-word script.

“I had to talk for three to four hours non-stop each day over a four-month period,” she said.

As a voice-over artiste, she has to sound energetic and be engaging. She even has to smile although she does not appear on screen.

Raja Akmar said her first opportunity at recording a documentary came when a production house approached her with a proposal to work with the National Geographic Channel.

“I was so excited. I had to submit a sample recording of my voice for their assessment and after some time, they told me I had the job.”

As a mother of three, she is also mindful of the clients she selects. She once refused to do

voice-over for a gambling site.

“It was rather dubious and I was not comfortable doing it.”

Raja Akmar’s experience eventually led her to another undertaking – that of a speech coach.

It began when she was approached by a bank employee who had an acute stutter. To help her, Raja Akmar did research on the issue and applied what she learned during their weekly sessions.

“The client was happy with the results and that was reward enough for me.”

Today, she doubles up as a speech coach for corporate executives.

“When speaking to customers, they must give their best and have to be confident.”