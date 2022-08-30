Findings of remuneration system study to be announced soon: KSN

PUTRAJAYA: The study of the Public Service Remuneration System conducted by the Public Service Department (PSD) is in the final stage and the findings are expected to be announced soon, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali(pix).

“The study is in the final stage, and the government has decided that PSD should look into how to transform the civil service.

“This matter has been presented several times in the Cabinet committee meeting. Once it has been finalised, we will announce it...probably soon,” he told reporters after attending the 18th Civil Service Premier Message Gathering (MAPPA XVIII) here today.

At the gathering, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government agreed that PSD should speed up study on the remuneration system by taking into account the overall aspects of human capital development, remuneration and services to be relevant with the current situation and government’s financial capability.

On the new initiatives and improvements for the public service announced by Ismail Sabri today, Mohd Zuki said it would motivate civil servants to continue to provide their best service to the people.

“I am grateful to the Prime Minister for always recognising the contributions of civil servants, especially when Covid-19 hit the country.

“This is the time for civil servants to return the favour by providing their best service, especially during the post-Covid-19 economic recovery process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki said he would discuss with the Finance Ministry on the implementation of the additional annual salary increment (KGT) of RM100 for civil servants.

He said this was to determine whether it would be applicable for the coming years or only in 2023.

“We will review the matter with the Finance Ministry,” he said.

The Prime Minister today announced several good news for civil servants, including the additional KGT of RM100 for those from Grade 11 to 56, which will be paid from January 2023, involving a total of 1.28 million recipients and a financial implication of RM1.5 billion.

He also announced the special financial assistance of RM700 for civil servants Grade 56 and below and RM350 for government pensioners and non-pensionable veterans, which will also be paid in January 2023.

Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said the announcement would encourage civil servants to increase their productivity and provide the best service for the people.-Bernama