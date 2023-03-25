Findings of review of Destitute Persons Act to complete in Sept: Nancy

KUCHING: A review study to improve the Destitute Persons Act 1977 to deal with the issue of beggars is expected to be completed this September, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

She said the ministry (KPWKM) will announce the findings and the next steps that will be taken to amend the act.

“Now it is still in the study stage, we are also improving the act related to the senior citizens because it is necessary to look at all the acts that we want to amend in a comprehensive way,“ she told reporters when met after the Rahmah Ramadan programme with the residents of Desa Bina Diri (DBD) here, today.

DBD is a special home for beggars and destitute individuals where they can get care, protection, and rehabilitation.

Last year Bernama reported that the study, which began in July 2022, would set the direction regarding the issue of beggars and homeless people as there was no specific source of authority and legislation for the operation and handling of such groups in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Nancy said KPWKM will consider the need to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to handle DBD residents categorised as mentally ill.

According to the statistics issued by the Kuching DBD, a total of 63.1 per cent or 24 of its residents are mental patients receiving follow-up treatment at Sentosa Hospital, as of today.

Apart from Kuching, there are four other institutions that house destitute individuals, including beggars namely Mersing DBD in Johor, Jerantut DBD (Pahang), Kota Kinabalu DBD (Sabah) and Pusat Sehenti Bina Diri Sungai Buloh (Selangor). -Bernama