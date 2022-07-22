Fine line between freedom and hate speech that many do not consider

PETALING JAYA: With 30.25 million social media users in Malaysia as of January 2022, or almost 94% of Malaysians, who are on Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter daily, users of such platforms should realise the effects of their posts on others.

HELP University Faculty of Behavioural Sciences, Education and Languages dean Dr Gerard Louis said many use social media without being aware of the consequences of their online action.

“The assumption is that social media users should know the outcome of their posts before they click the ‘send’ button. Unfortunately, I don’t think that assumption is correct,” he told theSun when commenting on a recent incident where a 39-year-old man, who posted videos of himself spewing insults on Islam, was arrested by police at Bukit Kuchai in Puchong.

Prior to his arrest, netizens angered by his actions went to his house and roughed him up, apart from giving him an earful.

“Studies reveal that violent visuals spread through the media desensitise people to violence, which in turn promotes aggressive attitude and behaviour.

“When one is so desensitised to violence, he ends up lacking awareness on what he says and does on social media. One starts to think it is okay. That is where the tragedy lies,” said Gerard.

He added that showing signs of social media narcissism does not mean that a young adult has narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

“It is important to remember that the major distinction between a narcissist and (someone with) NPD is that the former is not mentally ill and does not have a personality disorder.

“Symptoms of NPD include having grandiose ideas about oneself and one’s achievements. People with this disorder constantly seek admiration from other people and society as a whole. Furthermore, they become fixated on external successes. People with NPD also tend to lack the ability to empathise,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media expert Dr Shafizan Mohamed said people are braver in posting hurtful and hateful messages due to “online disembodiment”.

“When people make comments on social media, they are only typing on their computer keyboard and not receiving any direct feedback or communication. Hence, there is no filter to the comments that are being sent out on their feeds.

“People then tend to feel like there are no rules. Boundaries that exist in physical face-to-face discussions don’t apply with online communication because of this disembodiment,” she said.

The International Islamic University Malaysia assistant professor also said studies have shown “online disinhibition”, which is the lack of restraint one feels when communicating online, in comparison with doing so in person.

“One no longer feels aware and sensitive to what he says. To the person posting content, it may seem as though he is only being open about what he thinks. However, he fails to understand that he is being hurtful and in some ways, hateful.

“The misinterpretation of freedom of speech can also be a cause. There is a fine line between freedom and hate speech that many don’t consider. Just because one believes he is saying something true, it doesn’t mean it will not trigger a negative response from others.

“Hate speech is not just about the content of what is being said. It is also about the repercussions that follow. We need to understand the context of things being said, the fact that it may offend and so on,” she said.

On the bright side, many social media apps are becoming more aware and sensitive towards hate speech.

“They have offered ways to report such posts, that they will eventually flag. However, while some effort is being taken, more can be done to combat such issues,” Shafizan added.