Fine-tuning needed before RFID improvements adopted

PETALING JAYA: Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming’s suggestions for wider use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to improve traffic flow at toll booths, in line with the increasing number of vehicles on the road, continues to win support.

Ong’s views, which he made public earlier this month, are said to be feasible. But many opined that public cooperation was equally essential as highway users were also responsible for traffic flow.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said RFID still has a few unresolved technical and operational problems that need to be rectified to prevent congestion at toll plazas.

He said allowing highway users to pass through with a negative balance would be a great idea. But the privilege, as Ong suggested, should only be granted once to prevent motorists from abusing it.

“Ong’s viewpoints are pragmatic but some of his suggestions need to be further improved on.”

Law said the MyRFID operator should investigate in detail why the system failed to detect tags, adding that findings should be made public so that road users are aware of the issues and can help resolve them.

“Ong suggested more forgiving payment procedures, such as allowing negative balance with conditions, and issuing reminders via email, SMS, WeChat and WhatsApp. But road users must also cooperate.

“However, I discourage people from having a negative Touch’N Go balance more than once. Otherwise, Touch N’ Go should charge a deposit.”

On the Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF) system, Law said the timeframe where it is operational should be made public so that road users can decide if they want to use it. Otherwise, it would be ineffective.

“Without public participation, the MLFF system will not succeed. Therefore, the overall planned timeframe for conversion to RFID from Touch’N Go must be made public and should be done in stages. The number of smart tags and Touch’N Go lanes are gradually decreasing, while the number of RFID lanes are increasing.

“To understand the root of the problems faced by the public, a more detailed and comprehensive investigation should be conducted through case studies and big-data analysis,” he told theSun.

Meanwhile, Consumers Association of Penang education officer N.V. Subbarow said toll operators should also help to speed up traffic flow at toll booths by ensuring all machines are accessible.

Subbarow encouraged the public to top up their cards online rather than at fuel stations, where the system is down most of the time.

“Those responsible must ensure the machines function well and are upgraded often, rather than wait for complaints before acting.

“There should be services for cardholders to use an online top-up rather than wait at toll booths or go to a petrol station to top up their Touch’N Go cards. Petrol stations often have no top-up services or the system is down. I have experienced this many times.

“Regarding top-up, each cardholder is already registered with the card company. So the company must inform the cardholder through SMS about the balance on their cards,” he said.

Efforts to get comments from Touch N’ Go and PLUS were unsuccessful as of press time.