Finswimmers finished sixth with new personal bests in debut

HANOI: Malaysian finswimmers were no challenge to the regional powerhouses for the podium in their SEA Games debut at the National Aquatic Sports Palace here, but they managed to improve their individual timings.

In the men’s 100m bi-fins finals, Khiew Tze Yean(pix) ended up in the sixth place, clocking 45.760 seconds, bettering his personal best of 45.80s.

Indonesian Harvey Hubert Marcello Hutasuhut clinched the gold with a new Games record of 43.510s, beating compatriot Wesshasartar Nutt’s 44.37s feat set in the 2011 Indonesia edition.

Host swimmer Huynh Nguyen Ngoc (43.760s) and Andityo Panigoro (43.980s) of Indonesia took the silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile in the women’s 100m bi-fins, Leong Wan Mei also finished sixth with a new personal best of 52.21s, compared to the previous best of 52.90s.

The hosts conquered the race as Cao Thị Duyen (49.040s) and Nguyen Thi Thao (50.220s) took the gold and silver, while Nusanee Chandaeng (50.970s) of Thailand bagged the bronze medal.

“Really a very good exposure for me, I am really excited about it though I was a bit nervous in the morning,” said the 22-year-old Wan Mei.

“I am not really satisfied with the results, but because it’s my personal best and I tried my best already, so never mind. Hope to achieve better results in the future and win a medal in the relay tomorrow,” she added.

In the final day of the competitions tomorrow, Liew Ee Chern and Saw Jin Er will participate in the men’s 50m surface monofin, while Tze Yean, Jin Er, Man Wei and Cheng Ka Man are in the 4x100m bi-fin mixed relay.-Bernama