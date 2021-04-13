Fire at paint factory does not affect water supply in Selangor - EXCO

SHAH ALAM: The water pollution incident in Sungai Batang Benar due to a fire at a paint factory in Nilai 3, Negeri Sembilan, yesterday afternoon has not affected the water supply to consumers in Selangor.

Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian in a statement today said following the incident, the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) had activated the yellow code based on the Water Resources Pollution Emergency Manual for a thorough investigation at the affected area.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a white stream of water had entered Lake Ujana Nilai Impian, Negeri Sembilan before entering Sungai Batang Benar. The incident was detected following firefighting work at the paint factory,” he said.

He said the distance from the fire scene to the Jenderam Hilir inlet in Sungai Semenyih in Selangor was about 13.7 kilometres and would take around nine hours for the pollution to reach the water intake at the Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Sungai Semenyih.

“Odour sampling tests were carried out at three different locations in Sungai Pajam, Sungai Beranang and Sungai Semenyih and the Threshold Odour Number (TON) reading was recorded at zero,” he said, adding that the Negeri Sembilan water regulatory body was already informed of the incident and an investigation was being conducted at the affected area in the state.

Meanwhile, LUAS continued to monitor Sungai Pajam and conducted static monitoring and odour sampling tests until 8 am today which found the TON reading remained at zero and that the river water flow was normal, he added.

Hee said LUAS had also taken preventive measures by placing 10 bags of activated carbon in Sungai Batang Benar to prevent odour pollution in raw water, adding that the immediate action taken to control the site had succeeded in preventing a stop-work order at Sungai Semenyih LRA that would have caused water disruption supply. — Bernama