Fire breaks out at Bangkok's shopping mall

BANGKOK: Scores of shoppers fled Central World Shopping Centre in Bangkok after a fire broke out inside the mall on Saturday.

There were no injuries reported in the incident at 4.10 pm (local time).

A statement posted on its Facebook page said Central World’s had managed the situation promptly.

“Everything was under control in 10 minutes. There were no injuries,” it said.

The statement said the shopping centre remains open with the affected area partially closed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” it said.

Photos and video posted on social media showed the fire broke out behind an escalator at the mall’s dining and beverage area, Groove Zone.

Local media reported that a short-circuit at the Christmas tree lights had triggered the fire but the police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In 2019, a fire broke out at the same shopping centre leaving two persons dead.-Bernama