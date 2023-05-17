Fire breaks out at Mid Valley Megamall

PETALING JAYA: Fire broke out at Mid Valley Megamall shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur today.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, China Press has reported that local authorities have been alerted of the matter and are currently heading over for further investigations.

The incident was first reported by multiple netizens, sharing clips and pictures of thick black smoke coming out from the mall.

Meanwhile, the management of Mid Valley City confirmed the incident on Facebook and said the fire had been brought under control.

It has also imposed a temporary power disruption for safety purposes until the authorities allow electricity supply to resume.

“Mid Valley City will be closed until further notice. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to reiterate that the safety of our shoppers and guests remains our top priority,” it said on Facebook.

“In prioritising the safety of all present, a temporary disruption to power supply will be implemented until authorities authorise its restoration,” it added.