Fire breaks out on first floor of Sepang District Police HQ

SEPANG: A fire broke out yesterday on the first floor of the Sepang District Police Headquarters (IPD) here, which houses the IPD administration room.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, when contacted by Bernama, said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 6.15 pm yesterday and 12 members from the KLIA Fire and Rescue Station were sent to the scene.

“The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes,“ he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof(pix), who confirmed the incident, said further investigations were ongoing.-Bernama