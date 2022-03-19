Fire dept assets increased to improve readiness against natural disasters

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will strengthen the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department through procurement of new assets to increase and improve the agency’s readiness to tackle natural disasters.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican(pix) said the new asset procurement was done to sustain the needs of current assets to ensure rescue operations, especially in flood areas, can be implemented better in the future.

‘Recently I met with Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Minster in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy)) and submitted the application for procuring more firefighting assets.

‘This includes increasing existing marine assets like boats and sophisticated assets, for instance, in the flooded areas of Taman Sri Muda, there were inaccessible areas due to many vehicles there, so we might use remote floats to facilitate rescue operations,” he told reporters when met at the 2021 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) today.

In addition, he said the ministry would also strengthen air assets for the agency related to rescue operations, especially in major flood areas and landslide situations.

‘When landslides occur and areas are cut off due to floods, it will be hard for us to access such areas so with such transport (helicopters), it will help with the movement of rescue teams.

‘I will also ensure that during my tenure as minister, I will do my best to place the agency at the highest level of readiness so that Malaysians will be confident and feel secure with the abilities of our rescue team,” he said.

The Umno supreme council member also said that there was no longer any court, minister or kayangan clusters in Umno, only the love and care cluster.

He added that this cluster will represent the party’s determination to win the 15th General Election to fulfil the aspirations of Malaysians who want a stable government and country.-Bernama