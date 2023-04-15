Fire Dept identifies 14 accident hotspots nationwide

SHAH ALAM: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified and will placed fire engines and personnel in 14 accident hotspots along all expressways nationwide.

JBPM director-general Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin (pix) said the move was to speed up response time, especially during peak hours involving fire brigades and the fire and rescue’s Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) to the areas.

“Patrol teams will standby along the expressway from April 20 to 27, involving 252 personnel working around-the-clock on 12-hour shift.

“Apart from that, we will also take precautionary measures by patrolling hotspots for drowning cases, as well as popular and high-risk recreational areas,“ he said in his speech at the Emergency Medical Air Rescue Services (EMARS) and Festival Season Safety Campaign here today.

In a separate development, Abdul Wahab said wiring problem is the main cause of building fires during the Aidilfitri celebration last year.

The other causes are thermal resistance, short circuits and electrical overloads on electrical equipment, he said, adding the department are constantly monitoring fire trends recorded during Op Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The fire department also advised the public to practise extra caution when using electrical equipment during festive season. -Bernama