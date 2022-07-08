Fire Dept to increase assets, personnel to assist Baling flood victims

KUCHING: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will increase its assets and personnel to provide assistance if needed, in the aftermath of the recent flooding and water surge phenomenon in Baling, Kedah.

JBPM director, Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid, said that the equipment will be provided to assist flood victims to clean thick sludge and mud in their homes.

“We will do a rotation for emergency responses and to assist the victims to clean their houses of thick mud. We will do the cleaning, including at schools and community centres that need help.

“If needed, we will increase the use of water tankers with our pump equipment.

“At the same time, we will assist in terms of necessities and food obtained through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes,” he said after handing over the Geographic Information System (GIS) application here today.

He said this when asked to comment on several areas affected by the tragedy having yet to receive comprehensive assistance.

The floods in Baling on Monday claimed three lives, while more than 1,400 residents had to be evacuated to three temporary evacuation centres, as seven houses were destroyed and about 70 other houses were damaged.

The 12 affected villages are Kampung Iboi, Kampung Lata Celak, Kampung Padang Empang, Kampung Bukit Iboi, Kampung Masjid Iboi, Kampung Bendang Padang, Kampung Bendang Bechah, Kampung Tok Saba, Kampung Hangus, Kampung Bukit Tinggi, Klinik Kampung Pisang and Kampung Sadik.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hamdan said that the GIS application, developed by Kuching Polytechnic, was a collaboration in building a more effective attribute data management system and fire hydrant space data.

“It was developed using Google MyMaps to enable us to identify fire hydrant data, as it is important for us to put out fires,” he added.-Bernama