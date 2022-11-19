Fire destroys 14 food stalls in Taman Bukit Maluri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 14 food stalls were completely destroyed in a fire at Jalan Burung Tiong, Taman Bukit Maluri here, tonight.

The Fire and Rescue Department's Operations Centre (PGO) said in a statement tonight that it received a distress call at 8.38 pm and dispatched three fire engines with a strength of 32 members from the Jinjang, Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Sentul Fire and Rescue Stations to the scene of the fire.

Senior Operations Commander, Senior Fire Supt Md Fuad Selamat said they discovered 14 stalls located in two opposite rows were on fire upon arrival.-Bernama