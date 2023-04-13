Fire destroys 80% of Pengkalan Chepa Health Clinic

KOTA BHARU: A fire broke out at the Pengkalan Chepa Health Clinic at 12.26 am today, destroying 80 per cent of the building, said Pengkalan Chepa Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Alam Nasut Ilias.

He said a team of firefighters arrived at the location at 12.33 am and found four rooms, namely the ambulance driver’s room and three outpatient examination rooms at the clinic engulfed in flames.

“A total of 17 firefighters were involved. We also received help from BBP Kota Bharu in the operation and the fire was brought under control at 2.18 am,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said there were no casualties and the cause of the fire was still under investigation. -Bernama