KUCHING: Fire destroyed a building of the Belaga District Police headquarters, about 720 km north of here, today, according to the Sarawak Fire & Rescue Department operations centre here.

Initial information received by the centre stated that the fire reportedly occurred at 1.19 pm and five personnel from the Bintulu Fire & Rescue Station were rushed to the location, 177 km in the interior from the station.

“The centre contacted the Belaga volunteer fire-fighting team which responded first. A four-wheel-drive vehicle takes four hours to get there from Bintulu,” said the statement sent via WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Assistant Minister for Rural Electricity Supply Datuk Liwan Lagang, who is the assemblyman for Belaga, said the building was made of wood and zinc.

“The report I received stated that the fire started at the office of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, apparently from an electric short circuit,” he told Bernama and added that no one was injured in the incident. — Bernama