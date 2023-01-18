Fire destroys eight City Stadium’s Astaka stalls

GEORGE TOWN: Eight hawker stalls at Astaka in the City Stadium here were destroyed by fire early this morning.

However, there were no casualties or injuries in the incident, as some traders were able to run to safety as soon as they realised that the fire was coming from the Tomyam shop.

Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station chief A’Azelan Hassan said a team of firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 7:30 am.

“The fire involved a tom yum shop, a mix-rice shop, and a beverage shop. Firemen managed to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading,” he said when contacted today.

He said an initial investigation indicated that the fire was probably caused by a short-circuit.

The firefighting operation ended at 7.52 am. The losses suffered by traders are still under investigation. -Bernama