NABAWAN: Three families were left only with the clothes on their back in a fire which destroyed their houses in Kampung Simatuoh, hear here, early today.

A spokesperson for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said the department received a distress call at 5.15 am, following which a fire team from the Sook fire and rescue station rushed to the scene, which is about 80 kilometres away.

The fire affected three houses, leaving six people from three families homeless, he said in a statement today.

There was no report of any casualty involved. -Bernama