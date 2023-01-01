Fire destroys Jakel Shah Alam three-storey shoplot

SHAH ALAM: A popular garment and textile department store, Jakel Shah Alam located at Section 7 here, was almost destroyed in a fire this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the interior of the three-storey shop building was razed, but there were no casualties.

He said fire fighters and assets from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Kota Anggerik, Subang, Kota Raja, Damansara, Sungai Pinang and Puchong BBPs were rushed to the scene soon after the department was alerted of the fire at 7.08am.

“On arrival it was found that the fire had destroyed 80 per cent of the corner shoplot and within an hour the fire was brought under control,” he said in a statement today.

Norazam said the fire fighters are now dousing the embers of the burnt fabrics adding that the department is investigating the cause of the fire.-Bernama