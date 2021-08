JELI: Nine traders who had just resumed their business operations after the state transitioned into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan, now have to bear the loss when their premises in Pekan Bukit Bunga here were destroyed in a fire this morning.

Rohana Che Daud, 60, said the fire spread through the premises rapidly and that most traders did not have time to save their items such as clothes and souvenirs.

She said at the time of the incident, she had just arrived to open the shop and saw the fire started at another shop unit at the far end.

“I suffered more than RM70,000 in losses when the entire business supply was burnt down in the fire. I don’t know how to find capital to restart my business because, during this Covid-19 pandemic, I have been depending on my savings to survive,” she told reporters when met at the scene today.

Another trader Tasni Venik, 26, said she was doing some cleaning and preparing to start operation when a friend came over to inform her about the fire.

“He asked me to get out of the shop because the fire was spreading so quickly. I didn’t have time to do anything and I can only accept my fate,” said Tasni who had been selling snacks and clothes from the shop unit for the past five years.

Meanwhile, Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Rafain Mat Zain said they received a distress call at 9.22 am.

“The blaze was brought under control at 9.49 am. The fire destroyed 90 percent of the nine shop units. The cause of the incident and total losses are still being investigated,” he said. — Bernama