Fire destroys over 100 scrap cars in Ipoh

IPOH: More than 100 scrap cars were destroyed in a fire at a scrap yard in Jalan Bendahara, Kampung Temiang here this morning.

Operations Commander Mohamad Fadzeli Che Husin said they received a distress call at 10.30 am before deploying 40 firemen from the Ipoh and Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue stations and volunteer firemen from Pekan Baru, Pasir Pinji and Menggelembu.

“The fire was completely extinguished and the operation ended at 1.34 pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the fire had destroyed 80 per cent of the premise, however, no casualties were reported.

“The cause of the fire and the total loss are still under investigation,” he added.-Bernama