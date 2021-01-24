Fire destroys store at bowling centre

SEREMBAN: A store at a bowling centre here was destroyed in a fire today.

District Fire and Rescue station chief Mohamad Idris said the store was completely destroyed by the fire that occurred at about 10.30 am.

He said 22 firemen who rushed there put out the fire at about 1 pm.

“No one was injured in the incident because the bowling centre did not operate following the implementation of the Movement Control Order,” he said in a statement.

The cause of the fire and damage had yet to be ascertained, he said. — Bernama