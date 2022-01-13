Fire victims should get same aid as flood victims: Siti Zailah

TAWAU: House fire victims deserve the same assistance as floods victims from the government because they also suffered total loss due to the incidents, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

In this regard, she said the ministry would bring the proposal to provide equal assistance for flood and fire victims to the higher authorities for consideration.

“For example, if flood victims received ‘wang ehsan’ and those who suffered total loss will get housing assistance, so the victims of house fires should also be considered for the same assistance.

“I visited 40 families in Kampung Sungai Buaya, Tawau Lama, they were the victims of a fire on Sunday and today we channelled aid from the Welfare Department’s Disaster Fund. The ministry will also look at other needs and we are working with various parties to help them,“ she said.

She spoke to reporters after visiting the victims of the Kampung Sungai Buaya fire who are being housed at a relief centre near the Habib Abdul Rahman Mosque, Batu 2 here.

Siti Zailah said the fire victims also received assistance from the state government as well as non-governmental organisations that handed over donations such as food kits and clothes.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Ghani Sabturani, 70, said the 12.20 am fire destroyed all their belongings

“I hope the government will help us get a house like the people’s housing programme (PPR). I don’t have other house, I have to rent after this with my children and grandchildren,“ he said.

A couple was found charred while seven other individuals suffered burns in the fire which razed about 40 houses in the village.-Bernama