Firefighter bitten by sun bear receives Socso aid

ALOR SETAR: Auxiliary firefighter Mohd Nizam Hamid, 27, who injured his left wrist after being bitten by a sun bear in an incident on Feb 2, received a temporary disability benefit from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) today.

The financial assistance was presented by Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed when he visited Mohd Nizam at his home in Batu 11, Bukit Besar, Kota Sarang Semut, here, today.

Mohammed Azman said Socso received an application for the benefit from Mohd Nizam, who is attached to the Yan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), on Feb 8.

“After receiving all relevant documents, the application was processed and approved on Feb 15 and he has received a payment of RM578.67 for the period from Feb 2 to Feb 15.

“Mohd Nizam has also been given sick leave from Feb 2 to Feb 21 and is still undergoing follow-up treatment at home,” he told reporters after handing over the aid.

Mohammed Azman said Mohd Nizam has been contributing to Socso since Sept 29, 2022 under the government-funded Support Service for one year of protection.

Meanwhile, he hoped that more self-employed individuals would immediately make contributions to Socso to enjoy social security protection and its benefits.

“Don’t think this contribution is a burden, come and register at any Socso office. If you don't know how to use the system, we have officers to help. Just bring your identity card and money for the contribution,” he said.

In the Feb 2 incident, Mohd Nizam, who was part of a team of firemen on an operation to capture a wild sun bear, was pounced on and bitten by the animal on his left wrist in the paddy field area of Kampung Batu 10, Selengkoh Tengah in Yan.

Mohd Nizam said that the unfortunate incident would not dampen his spirit to continue serving the community.

“It hasn’t dampened my spirit even a little bit. On the contrary, it has made me more motivated to work in the fire brigade, which I have always been interested in since I was a child, and I love challenges,” he said. -Bernama